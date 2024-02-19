The entrance to Nelson Mandela University’s south campus has been barricaded by students who have used a soccer net to block the road.
It is understood students are protesting about a lack of funds.
In a social media post on Monday morning, the university’s Emergency Management Team said online classes would continue “due to the present fluid situation on its Gqeberha campuses with student groups mobilising with various entrances blocked”.
The north campus is currently clear.
HeraldLIVE
Students block NMU campus entrance with soccer net
Image: DEVON KOEN
HeraldLIVE
