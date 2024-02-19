×

Students block NMU campus entrance with soccer net

By Devon Koen - 19 February 2024
The entrance to Nelson Mandela University’s south campus has been barricaded by students
The entrance to Nelson Mandela University’s south campus has been barricaded by students who have used a soccer net to block the road.

It is understood students are protesting about a lack of funds.

In a social media post on Monday morning, the university’s Emergency Management Team said online classes would continue “due to the present fluid situation on its Gqeberha campuses with student groups mobilising with various entrances blocked”.

The north campus is currently clear.

