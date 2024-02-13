MPs are on Tuesday debating President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address.
Ramaphosa's address was the last for the sixth administration and received mixed reactions from South Africans and opposition political parties.
The president used the platform to speak about some of the ANC's achievements, but he was criticised for using the speech for electioneering.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | MPs debate Ramaphosa’s Sona speech
Courtesy of SABC
MPs are on Tuesday debating President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address.
Ramaphosa's address was the last for the sixth administration and received mixed reactions from South Africans and opposition political parties.
The president used the platform to speak about some of the ANC's achievements, but he was criticised for using the speech for electioneering.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News