WATCH | MPs debate Ramaphosa’s Sona speech

By TimesLIVE - 13 February 2024

Courtesy of SABC

MPs are on Tuesday debating President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address.

Ramaphosa's address was the last for the sixth administration and received mixed reactions from South Africans and opposition political parties.

The president used the platform to speak about some of the ANC's achievements, but he was criticised for using the speech for electioneering. 

