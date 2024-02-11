×

News

Search resumes for angler swept out to sea on Garden Route

By TIMESLIVE - 12 February 2024
An angler was washed out to sea by waves while fishing from the shoreline East of Gwaing River Mouth on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kawamuralucy

Three National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) craft and police divers resumed a search on Sunday for an angler swept out to sea on the Garden Route. 

NSRI Wilderness station commander Mike Vonk said their duty crew was activated after police reported the man was swept off the rocks on Saturday afternoon while fishing from the shoreline east of the Gwaing River mouth. 

Provincial government emergency services and fire and rescue services from George joined the search along barely accessible shoreline terrain and in rough sea conditions. 

“Despite an extensive search there remains no signs of the adult male from Pacaltsdorp,” said the NSRI. 

TimesLIVE

