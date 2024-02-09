State wants life sentence for KwaNobuhle man who murdered girlfriend
An act that left two young girls without a mother is enough reason for Zamuxolo Jacobs to spend the rest of his life behind bars, the Gqeberha high court heard on Thursday.
State advocate Tando Gqamane argued that with the severity of the charges and other aggravating factors, Jacobs should feel the full might of the law. ..
