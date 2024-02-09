×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

State wants life sentence for KwaNobuhle man who murdered girlfriend

Premium
By Devon Koen - 09 February 2024

An act that left two young girls without a mother is enough reason for Zamuxolo Jacobs to spend the rest of his life behind bars, the Gqeberha high court heard on Thursday. 

State advocate Tando Gqamane argued that with the severity of the charges and  other aggravating factors, Jacobs should feel the full might of the law. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...
🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...

Most Read