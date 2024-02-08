Traffic officials’ corruption trial postponed to next week
Three traffic officials accused of orchestrating an intricate scheme to pocket money from individuals seeking to obtain learner’s and driver’s licences in the Sundays River Valley area will enter their pleas on Monday.
This is after the state took almost two days to read into the record the 50 main charges and numerous alternative charges the three face...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.