Man admits to killing girlfriend, but denies it was murder
Anger and frustration fuelled by copious amounts of alcohol and drugs are what led to the murder of a young KwaNobuhle woman, the Gqeberha high court heard on Tuesday.
It was this deadly combination that allegedly resulted in Zamuxolo Jacobs stabbing his girlfriend of two years in the neck with the kitchen knife he had earlier used to open a package of tik...
