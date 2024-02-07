×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Man admits to killing girlfriend, but denies it was murder

Premium
By Devon Koen - 07 February 2024

Anger and frustration fuelled by copious amounts of alcohol and drugs are what led to the murder of a young KwaNobuhle woman, the Gqeberha high court heard on Tuesday.

It was this deadly combination that allegedly resulted in Zamuxolo Jacobs stabbing his girlfriend of two years in the neck with the kitchen knife he had earlier used to open a package of tik...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read