×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay risks backsliding in state of financial health

Auditor-general warns ongoing issues could see metro regressing from clean audit

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Andisa Bonani - 01 February 2024

Lingering issues in annual financial statements place a threat on the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality regressing from its unqualified audit for the 2022/2023 fiscal year — the first in 12 years.

The issues spanning expenditure, revenue, consequence, procurement and contract management cast a shadow over the audit improvement during a council meeting on Wednesday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read