Nelson Mandela Bay risks backsliding in state of financial health
Auditor-general warns ongoing issues could see metro regressing from clean audit
Lingering issues in annual financial statements place a threat on the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality regressing from its unqualified audit for the 2022/2023 fiscal year — the first in 12 years.
The issues spanning expenditure, revenue, consequence, procurement and contract management cast a shadow over the audit improvement during a council meeting on Wednesday...
