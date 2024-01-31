×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Don’t force us into tunics, lesbian pupils plead

KwaDwezi school under fire over ‘outdated’ uniform code

Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 31 January 2024

Claims of an outdated uniform policy which does not accommodate queer, gender-fluid, lesbian or other LGBTQI+ pupils are being made against a KwaDwesi school which has found itself at the centre of a heated row.

Now calls are being made for the policy to be reviewed. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read