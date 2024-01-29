×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Weather Guru gears up for sea change

Garth Sampson set to retire from his full-time job after 42 years but plans to continue working informally in the sector he loves

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 29 January 2024

Nelson Mandela Bay’s eight-year drought, which finally broke at the end of 2023, got people talking about the weather like never before, related to a growing need for factual information and easy to understand analysis.

That’s the view of the Weather Guru and The Herald sister paper Weekend Post’s columnist Garth Sampson, who will be retiring in March from his long-time position as Eastern Cape client liaison officer for the SA Weather Service...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read