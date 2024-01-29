Weather Guru gears up for sea change
Garth Sampson set to retire from his full-time job after 42 years but plans to continue working informally in the sector he loves
Nelson Mandela Bay’s eight-year drought, which finally broke at the end of 2023, got people talking about the weather like never before, related to a growing need for factual information and easy to understand analysis.
That’s the view of the Weather Guru and The Herald sister paper Weekend Post’s columnist Garth Sampson, who will be retiring in March from his long-time position as Eastern Cape client liaison officer for the SA Weather Service...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.