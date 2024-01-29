A man wheeling a coffin down a busy Nelson Mandela Bay street gave passersby a deathly scare, so much so that the police confiscated it.
HeraldLIVE
Grave concerns raised after man spotted wheeling coffin down street
Image: FACEBOOK
A man wheeling a coffin down a busy Nelson Mandela Bay street gave passersby a deathly scare, so much so that the police confiscated it.
A picture depicting the man pulling the coffin, with a loose-standing cross on it, down Commercial Road went viral on social media at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said they had sprung into action the moment they caught wind of the incident.
“We believe the individual intended to sell the coffin,” Beetge said.
“While the origin of the coffin remains unknown, the image gained widespread attention, leading to a public outcry.
“Consequently, the man abandoned the coffin and proceeded on his journey without it.”
Beetge said complaints had been reported to the police, prompting their intervention.
“We then discovered the coffin in Commercial Road,” he said.
“It is currently recorded as found property in Algoa Park.
“We have initiated an investigation to ascertain the coffin’s origin as no reports of grave desecration have been received, adding a layer of intrigue to the situation.”
HeraldLIVE
