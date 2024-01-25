Nelson Mandela Bay pupils take to streets as scholar transport woes keep them out of school
‘We’re sick of being stranded’
The frustrated cries of countless parents confronted by their children’s gloomy faces amid the ongoing scholar transport crisis had a ripple effect across Nelson Mandela Bay this week.
Driven by their desire to set foot in a new grade for the first time this year, pupils took to the streets to demonstrate on Wednesday...
