At least three people, including a pastor, were killed during a suspected gang-related shooting in Kleinskool on Friday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed the incident.
“Three people were shot,” she said. “Police are still at the scene.”
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk, who was at the scene, said a total of 31 gun shots were discharged.
“We unequivocally denounce this deeply lamentable incident in the strongest terms conceivable,” Van Niekerk said.
“Regrettably, it has been determined that the shooting that claimed the lives of at least three people was linked to gang-related activities.
“Law enforcement officials informed the municipality of the incident and said they successfully retrieved three firearms from the scene and have taken at least one suspect into custody in connection with the incident.
“We extend our sincerest condolences to the families affected by this senseless act of violence and reaffirm our commitment to supporting efforts aimed at fostering a safer community for all.”
Three die in horror Kleinskool shooting
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA
