Graduate helps others achieve their dreams
Rochenda Boswell returns to Chapman High which put her on path to success
After surviving the social ills and crimes that plagued her as a teen, a young northern areas teacher is paying it forward and going back to her alma mater to mentor young girls to ensure they remain focused on their goals.
Rochenda Boswell believes that had it not been for the positive influence and guidance by her teachers at Chapman High School, she would not have attained her teaching qualification from Nelson Mandela University...
