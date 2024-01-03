Search continues for man who helped save Durban locals from car

A man who risked his own life to save two people trapped in their vehicle which was swept into a fast flowing river in Durban is still missing, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).
Spokesperson Craig Lambinon said at about 4.56pm on Tuesday, an NSRI Durban swift water rescue team was activated to assist the police in a search and rescue after an incident on the Umgeni River, KwaDabeka, at the Midway Crossing Bridge.
Two locals, a man, 52, and a woman, 32, were trapped inside their vehicle in the fast flowing river.
“It appears that while crossing a low level bridge, the vehicle was caught in the rapidly flowing water and swept away, coming to a halt with the river flowing around, and at times over the vehicle.
“The two occupants were unable to exit, and remained trapped in the vehicle,” Lambinon said.
SA Police Service members, police search and rescue, police K9 search and rescue, KwaDabeka metro police, metro police search and rescue, KwaDabeka fire and rescue services, START rescue, KwaZulu-Natal government health emergency services, Netcare 911 ambulance services, and IPSS medical rescue, all attended to the scene.
“Our NSRI Durban rescue vehicle and NSRI rescue swimmers, in private vehicles, also responded.
“On arrival at the scene, rescue swimmers were deployed downstream with throw lines.
An IPSS croc (small floating rescue craft), a police search and rescue croc and an NSRI Durban croc were launched onto the river attached to rope lines.
NSRI rescue commanders assisted police in the co-ordination of the joint technical swift water rescue operation.
“Crocs were manoeuvred to the vehicle in the first case with a police search and rescue diver on-board a croc, where the female was successfully rescued and brought safely to shore.
“Then, with a metro police search and rescue diver on-board a croc, the male was successfully rescued and brought safely to shore.”
Lambinon said both the man and the woman were checked by paramedics and found to be unharmed. They did not require further medical assistance.
“Efforts will be made to recover their vehicle.”
Meanwhile, a search was conducted for the civilian who the NSRI believes may have attempted to rescue the couple before emergency services arrived on the scene.
“Police are investigating a case of a possible missing person in that area.
“There remains no sign of the missing man.”
Lambinon said a police helicopter was deployed on Wednesday morning, accompanied by an NSRI rescue commander and police search and rescue divers to search for the missing person.
They are also searching for a teenager who went missing from the surf line on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast in an unrelated incident.
“The team work between the services deployed is commended,” he added.
HeraldLIVE
Search continues for man who helped save Durban locals from car
Image: SUPPLIED
