A total 221 babies were born on Christmas Day in public health facilities across the Eastern Cape, with the first eager bundle of joy arriving at 12.03am at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in East London.
Slightly fewer Christmas babies were born in 2023 compared with 2022, when 240 were born in the province on December 25, according to Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Dr Sizwe Kupelo.
Of the babies, 114 are boys and 107 girls.
Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth visited All Saints Hospital in Ngcobo on Monday, where she distributed care packs to the new parents.
She also distributed gifts to babies born before Christmas Day who were still in hospital.
Meth welcomed the new babies.
“We congratulate the new mothers on successfully delivering their bundles of joy.
“Children are a gift and a blessing.
“We are also grateful to the team of doctors, midwives and nurses and other healthcare workers who ensured the babies were delivered safely.”
Meth also raised concerns that there were 37 young girls aged between 15 and 19 who gave birth on Christmas Day.
“Working with the relevant stakeholders and departments, we will continue to educate children about the dangers of unprotected sex.
“We are calling on children to abstain or use condoms and age-appropriate contraceptives if they are sexually active to prevent unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases,” she said.
East Cape welcomes 220 babies on Christmas Day
Image: Supplied
