“A wall of moving sound” is how Wildlife and Environment Society of Southern Africa (Wessa) Eastern Cape chair Gary Koekemoer describes the proposed seismic testing along the Southern Cape coast.
Earlier in November, the department of mineral resources and energy granted seismic exploration company CGG environmental authorisation to proceed with a speculative survey along the Agulhas Banks, and if its proposal goes unopposed, its operations could start as soon as January.
The speculative 3D seismic survey — testing for oil and gas exploration — will see testing take place between 45km and 120km from the coastline between Gqeberha and Plettenberg Bay.
The process entails a device that will emit “a wall of sound” every few seconds, 24 hours a day, for about five months.
Testing will take place at depths of between 200m and 4,000m beneath the ocean’s surface.
Environmental groups believe that the exploration project would be detrimental to ocean life and have far-reaching consequences for the local economy.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Koekemoer about why they are opposed to the seismic testing.
LISTEN | Why there is opposition to seismic testing
Image: LLOYD EDWARDS
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Koekemoer about why they are opposed to the seismic testing.
