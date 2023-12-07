All I want for Christmas ... is to get potholes fixed — Nelson Mandela Bay mayor
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk has pledged to gift residents a Christmas miracle by December 24, vowing that all potholes will disappear faster than cookies on Santa’s plate.
And though Van Niekerk has conceded that his promise is a lofty one, he remains adamant it can be realised by Christmas Eve...
