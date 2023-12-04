Justice beckons for little Twané
Five years after electrocution tragedy, Bay municipality enters into settlement agreement to pay portion of bereaved family’s proven damages claim
Every time he thinks about his little sister’s death by electrocution, a Helenvale teenager’s heart starts racing, he sweats uncontrollably and battles to breathe.
The youngster, his parents and grandmother, have all suffered severe mental trauma after the horrific manner in which three-year-old Twané Booysen died. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.