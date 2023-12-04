×

Five Eastern Cape teens taken to hospital after ‘pens down’ revelry

Security officials have their hands full dealing with chaotic scenes at EL beachfront as youngsters celebrate end of exams

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA, SITHANDIWE VELAPHI and ANELISA GUSHA - 04 December 2023

Five teenagers were taken to hospital on Saturday night after “over-drinking” at a pens-down party at the East London beachfront which drew a crowd of more than 700 young people. 

Despite warnings by authorities and anti-pens-down campaigns by the Eastern Cape Liquor Board, these parties have become popular among schoolgoing children. ..

