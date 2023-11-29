×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Omotoso brings application for special entries to be made in court file

Premium
By Devon Koen - 29 November 2023

Intricate legal arguments continue to rage in the Gqeberha high court where rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso, having lost his bid to have all the charges against him dismissed, now wants special entries to be made in the court file. 

Appearing briefly before a judge on Wednesday, defence attorney Peter Daubermann brought an application for at least 10 “irregularities and/or illegalities” to be noted. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct

Most Read