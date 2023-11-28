A 66-year-old man found guilty of human trafficking, rape and sexual assault, will be sentenced in early 2024.
On November 24, the Makhanda high court convicted paedophile Lucas Rudman on five counts of trafficking in persons, four counts of rape and two of sexual assault.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said that between May and October 2021 Rudman was exposed on social media as having engaged in sexual acts with several minors.
He was arrested by the Graaff-Reinet family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit and appeared in the Somerset East Magistrate’s Court where he was released on bail of R1,000.
In February 2022, the matter was referred to the Hawks for investigation.
The investigation revealed that in May 2021, Rudman associated himself with young girls aged between 12 and 16 and conned them to be his friends.
Rudman then lured the teenagers to his house in Somerset East.
Further investigation revealed that he constantly invited them to his house where he enticed them with gifts, food, money, alcohol, cellphones and dagga, Mhlakuvana said.
Thereafter, he molested them while they were intoxicated.
Rudman made several court appearances until he was ultimately convicted on November 24.
The matter was postponed to January 24 for sentencing.
Convicted Somerset East paedophile to be sentenced
