×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Second sad loss for K9 unit as patrol dog Bentley succumbs to cancer

By Herald Reporter - 27 November 2023

Gqeberha police are mourning the loss of another four-legged crime fighter who was laid to rest last week.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said K9 Bentley had been euthanised just three weeks after losing his best friend and colleague, K9 Mufasa...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct

Latest