Male strip show at Candy’s promises to get audience weak at the knees

The boys are back and ready to rock the chrome poles at Candy’s on Friday as they bounce biceps and pecs to the beat of throbbing music.
Drawing a parallel to the movie Magic Mike, the male strip show will showcase both individual and group dance performances and follows the success of the Women’s Day stud show at the Walmer gentleman’s club.
Owner Charl Muller said the previous show had attracted about 200 women, the oldest in her 70s, and Gqeberha women could expect a sizzling night out.
“The men are from Pulse Revue and their choreographed show is bound to leave you weak at the knees,” Muller said.
“These talented male dancers will grace the stage with their captivating routines, ensuring a memorable and visually stunning experience for all.”
Muller said the four-hour show promised to be an engaging and enthralling experience for the audience.
“The vibes will ignite the ladies as they and their friends indulge in a night of allure, laughter and pure seduction.
“Following the success of our Women’s Day special, featuring a captivating stud show on September 1, we’re thrilled to announce an encore performance.
“This Friday night the group of charismatic men will again take to the stage to showcase their talents.
“It’s bound to be another unforgettable evening.”
Muller said the show was designed to cater to a diverse range of preferences, ensuring there was something special for every woman in the audience.
“Whether you have a penchant for towering figures, admire the charm of petite individuals, or appreciate the strength of well-built men, our stage will feature a diverse line-up that ensures something for every taste,” he said.
“On this special night, we invite all to witness the captivating display of various physiques for only R150.”
He said the show started at 7pm and tickets were R150.
“The exhilarating spectacle will continue until 11pm.”
After the performance, the Pulse dancers will mingle and pose for photos with patrons.
“From 11pm until 4am, the atmosphere will return to its usual rhythm,” Muller said.
“During this time, it’s the ladies’ turn to take the spotlight and showcase their own style and flair.”
The event is for individuals aged 18 and above.
Male strip show at Candy’s promises to get audience weak at the knees
This one’s for the women
Image: SUPPLIED
