Opening Gqeberha’s maritime treasure chest

Historical Society of Port Elizabeth embarks on major project to highlight Bay’s 160,000-year human history

By Guy Rogers - 20 November 2023

The Historical Society of Port Elizabeth has launched an initiative to showcase Gqeberha’s maritime riches and in so doing create jobs, boost the economy, and engender an inclusive sense of pride.

The initiative will be used to galvanise tourism and breathe new life into the city’s grand old main library, which has been closed for nine years while it undergoes renovation...

