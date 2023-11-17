Opposition shoots down Nelson Mandela Bay mayor’s ambitious crime-fighting plan
It’s a pipe dream and Van Niekerk should be called on to resign when it fails, councillors say during heated meeting
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary Van Niekerk’s 10-point plan to tackle crime in the city got little love in council on Thursday, with opposition councillors calling him a criminal who must resign.
Van Niekerk laid out his plan at a heated council meeting...
