Plett names September the month of the arts
Honing in on the great success of the 2023 Plett Arts Festival, September will officially be known as the month of the arts for the Garden Route town.
Festival director Cindy Wilson-Trollip and the Plett Tourism team said they were already looking forward to the 2024 rendition...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.