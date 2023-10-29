×

Plett names September the month of the arts

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 29 October 2023

Honing in on the great success of the 2023 Plett Arts Festival, September will officially be known as the month of the arts for the Garden Route town.

Festival director Cindy Wilson-Trollip and the Plett Tourism team said they were already looking forward to the 2024 rendition...

