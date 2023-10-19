R64m lotto winner had won twice before with the same numbers
'Don’t stop believing, it can happen', says triple winner, who won't stop working
The third time was third time lucky for the latest lotto multimillionaire who had won small amounts previously with the same numbers she used to bring home a whopping R64m in the October 17 Powerball jackpot.
The winner bagged R64,460,746.18 along with another lucky winner (they shared the total prize of R128m).
“I'm still coming to terms with the reality of this win. It’s beyond my wildest dreams,” said the winner, expressing her astonishment and overwhelmed with joy.
Lottery operator Ithuba announced on Wednesday that there were two winners of the latest Powerball jackpot in draw 1450, held on October 17.
The first winner bought her ticket through the Absa banking platform and the second winning ticket was bought through FNB.
The first winner told Ithuba she has a crystal-clear blueprint for allocating her newfound wealth, which includes getting her dream home. Until now, she has been living on a rent-to-buy contract.
She says others will benefit from her fortune, having identified five charities close to her heart that she will generously contribute to.
The new multimillionaire intends to continue in her current profession and won’t be hanging up her working boots any time soon.
Having been an enthusiastic lottery player for years, she had previously pocketed R800 in one lotto draw with the same numbers. “Don’t stop believing; it can happen!” she said in a message to fellow lottery enthusiasts.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winners.
“We are over the moon at witnessing dreams being realised through the National Lottery. We encourage South Africans to continue playing responsibly and keep believing. Their day might be just around the corner,” Mabuza said.
The Powerball prize had risen to R128m after 20 consecutive rollovers.
TimesLIVE