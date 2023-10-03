A 33-year-old man was shot dead at a Sidwell scrapyard on Tuesday and the owner, believed to be his father, was kidnapped.
The Hawks have now opened a murder and kidnapping docket.
The harrowing incident happened in broad daylight when a group of men travelling in a white vehicle stormed Inder’s Scrap Metal in Hart Road.
The motive for the attack remains unclear, though rumours about possible extortion have surfaced.
Several high-profile abduction and ransom cases have emerged in the Eastern Cape in recent months.
Outside the business, where forensic investigators combed the scene for evidence, witnesses reported seeing about six men accost and fire several shots at the victim.
After shoving the owner of the scrapyard into their vehicle, they made a quick getaway.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the Hawks had since taken over the case.
“We don’t know all the details just yet. However, police are on the lookout for a white car, possibly a Toyota Corolla.”
Gardmed Ambulance Service general manager Craig Schwartz said on arrival at the scene, they had found one man on the ground in a critical condition.
He said the emergency control centre had received a report from a member of the public about a person who had been shot.
An advanced life support ambulance was dispatched at about 12.30pm, arriving a few minutes later.
“We found a male patient ... he had been shot and [paramedics] initiated a full resuscitation,” Schwartz said.
“Unfortunately, after extensive efforts, the patient [died] from his injuries.
“He was declared dead at the scene.”
Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed they had taken over the investigation.
“There are no further details.
“We are awaiting a full report once investigators have completed processing the crime scene,” Mgolodela said.
The names of the murder and kidnap victims have not been released yet.
HeraldLIVE
Man shot dead, another abducted in attack on scrap dealer
Image: WERNER HILLS
A 33-year-old man was shot dead at a Sidwell scrapyard on Tuesday and the owner, believed to be his father, was kidnapped.
The Hawks have now opened a murder and kidnapping docket.
The harrowing incident happened in broad daylight when a group of men travelling in a white vehicle stormed Inder’s Scrap Metal in Hart Road.
The motive for the attack remains unclear, though rumours about possible extortion have surfaced.
Several high-profile abduction and ransom cases have emerged in the Eastern Cape in recent months.
Outside the business, where forensic investigators combed the scene for evidence, witnesses reported seeing about six men accost and fire several shots at the victim.
After shoving the owner of the scrapyard into their vehicle, they made a quick getaway.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the Hawks had since taken over the case.
“We don’t know all the details just yet. However, police are on the lookout for a white car, possibly a Toyota Corolla.”
Gardmed Ambulance Service general manager Craig Schwartz said on arrival at the scene, they had found one man on the ground in a critical condition.
He said the emergency control centre had received a report from a member of the public about a person who had been shot.
An advanced life support ambulance was dispatched at about 12.30pm, arriving a few minutes later.
“We found a male patient ... he had been shot and [paramedics] initiated a full resuscitation,” Schwartz said.
“Unfortunately, after extensive efforts, the patient [died] from his injuries.
“He was declared dead at the scene.”
Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed they had taken over the investigation.
“There are no further details.
“We are awaiting a full report once investigators have completed processing the crime scene,” Mgolodela said.
The names of the murder and kidnap victims have not been released yet.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
World
Politics
News