Deadline looms for entries in 2024 National Arts Festival curated programme

26 September 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Artists from across SA and abroad have until Saturday to apply to be part of the 2024 National Arts Festival’s curated programme.  

The 2024 event marks the 50th instalment of the festival in Makhanda and has been punted as an opportunity to time travel through various milestones in cultural history. ..

