WATCH | Freak wave crashes into KZN restaurant, injuring seven
Senior reporter
Image: Supplied
A KwaZulu-Natal seaside restaurant on the south coast turned into a scene of chaos and panic when a massive freak wave unexpectedly crashed into the establishment, causing injuries to seven patrons and damage.
Patrons at the Southbroom restaurant were marvelling at the height of waves crashing on the shore on Sunday afternoon.
Video footage shows a sudden wall of water engulfing the restaurant's patio area, sweeping away tables, chairs and unsuspecting diners.
The force of the wave pushed patrons towards the back of the building. When it receded, a few patrons were swept into the ocean.
Screams of terror can be heard from patrons. A child is spotted in the chaos and s patron who were not hit by the wave jump into action to help.
Mi7 National Group’s emergency medical services said it was dispatched to Marina Beach at around 4pm on Sunday.
Group director Colin David said the patrons, who were swept into the ocean managed to get back to shore safely.
“The initial wave was followed by a rising tide which continued to batter the restaurant. Seven patients sustained minor to severe injuries. Five were taken to hospital by Mi7 medics and another service provider,” he said.
The incident comes during a period of high spring tides causing damage in coastal towns along the country’s east coast, especially between Gqeberha and Cape Town.
“We warn residents living near shorelines to take extra precautions. We also caution against visiting KwaZulu-Natal beaches for recreation until the tides quell and it is safe to do so,” said David.
