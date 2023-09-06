×

LISTEN | Shedding a light on load curtailment project

06 September 2023
Bay electricity department official Hossain Kolanda explains to journalists how the load curtailment will work
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has launched a load curtailment pilot project that allows participating users to keep their lights and security alarms on during load-shedding.

The success of the project will be determined over the next three months and, if everything goes according to plan, it will be gradually introduced to other areas around the metro.

The pilot project area, comprising 125 households, was chosen because of its proximity to the fire station, as it does not experience load-shedding.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to electricity and energy executive director Luvuyo Magalela on how this project will work, and Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen on what this means for businesses in the city. 

