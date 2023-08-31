Business is bustling in Plettenberg Bay
Business in Plettenberg Bay has grown exponentially since the Covid-19 pandemic, with the town bustling when compared with two years ago, Plett Tourism Board chair Bruce Richardson said on Wednesday.
He was speaking at the board’s AGM...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.