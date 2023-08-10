×

Woman says she nearly took a job with farmer accused of human trafficking

Cape Town mother declined offer after man indicated he was also looking for a life partner

By Brandon Nel - 10 August 2023

A lucrative salary for looking after his two young children, a roof over her head, and the prospects of a future husband.

This is allegedly what an Aberdeen farmer offered a woman, at a time when the father of her only daughter had died...

