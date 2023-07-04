'Mashatile must personally pay for the medical expenses of those injured by his VIP protection' — Maimane

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has demanded deputy president Paul Mashatile personally pay the hospital bills for those injured by his VIP protection members on the N1 highway near Woodmead, north of Johannesburg.
A video of the incident, which went viral on Monday, showed more than six members of the unit dragging and kicking three men on the ground. One of the assaulted men was left lying on the side of the road.
Mashatile confirmed those who carried out the attack were members of his protection detail. His spokesperson Vukani Mde said Mashatile was aware of the “unfortunate incident” and was not at the scene at the time.
Maimane joined the chorus of outrage directed at Mashatile and his security team, demanding the deputy president foot the medical bill of those injured in the incident.
“Paul Mashatile must personally pay for the medical expenses of those injured by his VIP protection team”.
His party said Mashatile needs to take responsibility for the actions of those who protect him and apologise to the victims “and the country”.
“Unfortunately, his official response is no worse than President Ramaphosa throwing Wally Rhoode under the bus and washing his hands of the actions of those who act in his name. Like Ramaphosa, he must take responsibility for the actions of his security team.”
Mde said Mashatile “abhors any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians”.
He asked for police to be given “the necessary space” to conduct their investigation.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said those responsible would be subjected to internal processes. She earlier said a preliminary report indicated the BMW driven by the VIP officers belonged to the police and the men were members of the service.
Here is a look at some of the reactions on social media to Mashatile's team being implicated in the assault:
