Workshop music to the ears of up-and-coming artists

Rising and recognised township musicians and industry experts came together for a unique and fruitful workshop in Motherwell on the weekend.
Robust dialogue at 469 Premium in NU2 equipped the creatives with essential knowledge and tips, while unpacking the importance of establishing a foothold in the industry through simple tools of the trade.
An array of topics up for discussion included artist management, music publishing, copyright and licencing, and digital distribution.
The more than 35 attendees got a front-row seat on valuable insights into artist development tools, marketing and promotion, and live performances.
Dubbed “Connecting the Dots”, the workshop provided the attendees with the chance to learn new trends and explore and develop their musical abilities.
Sebenzile Zalabe, from Ekse Community Radio, a local online station, discussed the value of radio for musicians and how they should approach radio stations for interviews or to get their songs playlisted.
He said the Bay, often overshadowed by the more bustling melting pots for creatives, such as Johannesburg and Cape Town, produced talent that could hold its own.
Award-winning presenter, host and content creator, Luvuyo Belu, encouraged artists to make use of a variety of media platforms such as print and radio.
He said young and up-and-coming artists should have the confidence to visit venues to ask to perform, to build a fan base.
“Creatives should conduct themselves as brands on social media because they can lose support from sharing [misguided content],” he said.
Belu spoke about the relationship between creatives and the media and said he hoped the information-sharing session was fruitful.
“I hope those who attended the workshop understand the importance of public relations in the music and creative space,” he said.
“Without anyone making noise about what you’re doing, or documenting it, lots of things will go unnoticed, making it harder for [artists] to prove themselves.
“I cannot underscore the importance of hosting such music workshops in spaces like Motherwell.
“Taking all this information to the township will make it more accessible for people who can’t afford the fees to consult with [industry executives], increasing their chances of getting recognised.”
Other speakers included Pumelelo Sobinca, a business and music administrator, and Mpuma Kapa TV’s Amanda Manyati.
The workshop also provided attendees with an opportunity to showcase their talent in a listening and video session dubbed PLUG Me.
Events co-ordinator and Pure Hot And Talented co-founder Mthobeli Moni said he was pleased with the workshop’s success.
“I proposed creating a group where we can collaborate, create and help one another to assemble the requirements to comply with music organisations.
“We were excited to bring together a talented and diverse group of music professionals to share their insights and knowledge with aspiring musicians.
“The Connecting the Dots Music Business Workshop is a must-attend event for anyone interested in pursuing a career in the industry.”
Motherwell recording artist Billy Kay said he was thrilled to join in on the session and share his insights.
“Before sending a song to radio stations, as a musician, you must mix and master it to achieve quality so it can play anywhere.”
HeraldLIVE
Workshop music to the ears of up-and-coming artists
Reporter
Image: MTHOBELI MLO
Rising and recognised township musicians and industry experts came together for a unique and fruitful workshop in Motherwell on the weekend.
Robust dialogue at 469 Premium in NU2 equipped the creatives with essential knowledge and tips, while unpacking the importance of establishing a foothold in the industry through simple tools of the trade.
An array of topics up for discussion included artist management, music publishing, copyright and licencing, and digital distribution.
The more than 35 attendees got a front-row seat on valuable insights into artist development tools, marketing and promotion, and live performances.
Dubbed “Connecting the Dots”, the workshop provided the attendees with the chance to learn new trends and explore and develop their musical abilities.
Sebenzile Zalabe, from Ekse Community Radio, a local online station, discussed the value of radio for musicians and how they should approach radio stations for interviews or to get their songs playlisted.
He said the Bay, often overshadowed by the more bustling melting pots for creatives, such as Johannesburg and Cape Town, produced talent that could hold its own.
Award-winning presenter, host and content creator, Luvuyo Belu, encouraged artists to make use of a variety of media platforms such as print and radio.
He said young and up-and-coming artists should have the confidence to visit venues to ask to perform, to build a fan base.
“Creatives should conduct themselves as brands on social media because they can lose support from sharing [misguided content],” he said.
Belu spoke about the relationship between creatives and the media and said he hoped the information-sharing session was fruitful.
“I hope those who attended the workshop understand the importance of public relations in the music and creative space,” he said.
“Without anyone making noise about what you’re doing, or documenting it, lots of things will go unnoticed, making it harder for [artists] to prove themselves.
“I cannot underscore the importance of hosting such music workshops in spaces like Motherwell.
“Taking all this information to the township will make it more accessible for people who can’t afford the fees to consult with [industry executives], increasing their chances of getting recognised.”
Other speakers included Pumelelo Sobinca, a business and music administrator, and Mpuma Kapa TV’s Amanda Manyati.
The workshop also provided attendees with an opportunity to showcase their talent in a listening and video session dubbed PLUG Me.
Events co-ordinator and Pure Hot And Talented co-founder Mthobeli Moni said he was pleased with the workshop’s success.
“I proposed creating a group where we can collaborate, create and help one another to assemble the requirements to comply with music organisations.
“We were excited to bring together a talented and diverse group of music professionals to share their insights and knowledge with aspiring musicians.
“The Connecting the Dots Music Business Workshop is a must-attend event for anyone interested in pursuing a career in the industry.”
Motherwell recording artist Billy Kay said he was thrilled to join in on the session and share his insights.
“Before sending a song to radio stations, as a musician, you must mix and master it to achieve quality so it can play anywhere.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
Politics
World