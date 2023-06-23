×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘Spanish Steps’ full of quirky moments

23 June 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Compelling theatre at it best awaits audiences watching Spanish Steps, on show at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.

Littered with quirky moments while delving deep into the human condition, Spanish Steps is a masterpiece in triggering emotional understanding...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service

Most Read