×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

New Walmer mental health facility already filling up

Netcare’s Akeso Gqeberha has 60% occupancy just a month after opening

By Brandon Nel - 14 June 2023

A month after opening its doors to the public, Netcare’s newest mental health facility in Walmer, Akeso Gqeberha, already has a bed occupancy rate of about 60%.

The much-needed 72-bed facility, which started operating on May 8, has 40 patients...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service

Most Read