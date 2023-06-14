New Walmer mental health facility already filling up
Netcare’s Akeso Gqeberha has 60% occupancy just a month after opening
By Brandon Nel - 14 June 2023
A month after opening its doors to the public, Netcare’s newest mental health facility in Walmer, Akeso Gqeberha, already has a bed occupancy rate of about 60%.
The much-needed 72-bed facility, which started operating on May 8, has 40 patients...
