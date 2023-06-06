×

13th annual Schreiner Karoo Writers Festival coming to Cradock

By Herald Reporter - 06 June 2023

International scholars and storytellers will come together in Cradock to enlighten and entertain attendees of the 13th annual Schreiner Karoo Writers Festival.

The four-day festival, a favourite among book worms of all ages, will see the quiet Karoo come to life from June 15 with a host of workshops, shows and exhibitions to explore. ..

