13th annual Schreiner Karoo Writers Festival coming to Cradock
By Herald Reporter - 06 June 2023
International scholars and storytellers will come together in Cradock to enlighten and entertain attendees of the 13th annual Schreiner Karoo Writers Festival.
The four-day festival, a favourite among book worms of all ages, will see the quiet Karoo come to life from June 15 with a host of workshops, shows and exhibitions to explore. ..
