News

Cape Town driver arrested for culpable homicide after five children killed in collision

30 May 2023
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
A 55-year-old driver was arrested for culpable homicide after five school children died in a collision in Mitchells Plain.
A 55-year-old Cape Town driver has been arrested for culpable homicide after a bus he was driving collided with a delivery vehicle and a minibus on Tuesday.

The accident happened on AZ Berman Drive in Mitchell’s Plain at about 7.30am.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said the driver is set appear in the court.

“This office can confirm that five children between the ages seven and 11 succumbed to injuries,” said Twigg.

“The 55-year-old driver was arrested on a charge of culpable homicide and will appear in Mitchell’s Plain magistrate's court once he has been charged.

“We can also confirm that two children, six and 15-years-old, were transported to hospital for medical treatment.”

