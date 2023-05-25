×

Motherwell’s slain entrepreneur ‘Dinkie’ Mpulu continues to inspire youth

25 May 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

A year to the day after Motherwell’s “Pallet Dr” was murdered, his mother was finally able to crack a smile after her son’s legacy led a message of uplifting township youth during the inaugural Cabal Talks on Tuesday evening.

Ulundi “Dinkie” Mpulu, 23, was shot and killed on May 23 2022, after being chased by assailants while seated in the passenger seat of a car driven by his friend...

