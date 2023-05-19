Nelson Mandela Bay poised to renew Ironman sponsorship
Proposed R19m deal on table for next three editions of the championship
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is gearing up to renew its sponsorship of the Ironman African Championship with a proposed R19m deal on the table.
The recommendation was given the green light by the sport, recreation, arts and culture committee on Thursday but a final decision must be made by the council...
