Metro turns to Bay automakers to beef up ageing fleet
Cars, SUVs, motorcycles and water tankers worth R11.5m purchased, more on the way
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has turned to manufacturers based in the city as it rolls out a new fleet of vehicles to be used by several departments to fast-track service delivery and cut maintenance costs.
The new vehicles — 22 VWs and three Isuzu water tankers — were unveiled on Wednesday by mayor Retief Odendaal and roads and transport political head Rano Kayser, with the promise of more to come...
Politics Reporter
