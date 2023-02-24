'Don't send more trucks to Richards Bay': Transnet amid huge N2 backlog

The N2 in northern KwaZulu-Natal is heavily congested as trucks ferrying coal to Richards Bay for export are occupying both northbound and southbound lanes, including the emergency lanes.

The huge influx of heavy vehicles has forced Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) to call on freight owners to stop sending trucks to the port for the next 48 hours.

TimesLIVE understands that the congestion is a direct result of the recent SANDF Armed Forces day which was recently held at the harbour.

In a statement on Thursday, Phumelele Cele, terminal manager of TPT Terminals in Richards Bay, said the terminal was dealing with a huge influx of road motor transport.

Cele said this was leading to uncontrollable traffic both in and surrounding the port, which was affecting the terminal’s operations and the N2.

Mike Patterson, deputy president of the Zululand Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the situation was “completely out of control and required urgent national intervention”.

“The number of trucks is far exceeds what the N2 and the Richards Bay port itself can handle. This poses a humanitarian crisis. These truck drivers have nowhere to go to the toilet, nowhere to buy food or drink for hours while stuck in that backlog.”

KwaZulu-Natal road traffic inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said the situation was beyond their control.

“We are trying to get to the bottom of the cause. Our mandate is to ensure the free flow of traffic. We have no control of the situation because we have no control over what happens in the port,” she said.

TimesLIVE