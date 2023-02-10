African horse sickness wreaks havoc in parts of Eastern Cape
An outbreak of African horse sickness (AHS) is having a devastating effect in parts of the Eastern Cape, particularly in the Mthatha area, where more than 120 horses have reportedly died since December.
Rural villages in the OR Tambo district, including Ngqeleni, Moyeni, Ngolo, Mpindweni, Tsolo, Misty Mount and Sibangweni, are some of the areas battling the multiple-strain virus that is endemic to SA...
