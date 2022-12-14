Some of the province’s poorest matric pupils can now aspire to much-sought-after tertiary education in the new year.
Motherwell, northern areas targeted for corporate education boost
Reporter
Image: 123RF/SAMOM TARAPAN
Some of the province’s poorest matric pupils can now aspire to much-sought-after tertiary education in the new year.
After a national initiative started in 2021, Coca-Cola Beverages SA has taken aim at unlocking educational opportunities for youngsters in Mdantsane in East London, Motherwell and Gqeberha’s northern areas.
Having already reached 55 young people through an investment of more than R8m, the Study Buddy Fund will launch its 2023 bursary programme for new prospective beneficiaries.
For its education investment in the Eastern Cape, the company has committed to funding tuition fees, accommodation and textbooks for promising students.
The move forms part of a broader aim to provide holistic financial support to the needy.
However, to be enrolled, pupils must meet strict qualifying criteria, including satisfying the entry requirements for admission to institutions of higher learning.
In addition to a financial boost, Study Buddy offers support groups and career guidance.
The public affairs, communication and sustainability director at Coca-Cola Beverages SA, Nozicelo Ngcobo, said education encompassed a multipronged socioeconomic impact.
“It [plays an important role] in eradicating poverty and promoting inclusive and equitable economic growth.”
Economic growth, Ngcobo said, was pivotal if the province was to achieve sustainable development.
“We recognise education is central to the development and improvement of the lives of the youth.
“Dealing with education system challenges cannot rest on the government alone.”
In a report titled “Higher Education and Skills in SA”, Stats SA reported more than 51% of people aged 18-24 claimed not to have the means to finance their tuition.
As many as 18% of those in the age category and not attending educational institutions indicated their poor academic performance stood in the way of making the necessary inroads.
This report, published in March 2019, indicated only 33.8% of people in SA aged 18-24 went to institutions of higher learning.
Among these, 22.2% attended school, while 11.6% undertook post-school studies.
Ngcobo said that, in view of the alarming statistics, and the inequalities in the SA education system, the Study Buddy Fund “favours disadvantaged youth committed to furthering their studies”.
To qualify for the Study Buddy Fund Bursary Programme, applicants must:
Applications close on January 27.
