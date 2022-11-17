Seven relatives, aged between 29 and 79, were gunned down while mourning the death of another family member in Tantseka village in Sithebe administrative area near the Bumbane Great Place, near Qunu on Wednesday night.
The group was allegedly accosted by armed gunmen who demanded R50,000 in stockvel monies, according to surviving family members.
One of them reportedly died along the N2 not too far from the Ultra City in Mthatha on his way to hospital.
The incident has shocked the rest of the family and the community of Tantseka.
The victims have been identified as Nomasango Mkangeli, 79, Notawuzile Fukuzana, 68, Nokulunga Mgxada, 42, Gcobani Mgxada, 29, Phumzile Mgxada, 30, and Nkosikhona Mgxada, 29.
Six of members of the family were shot dead inside a rondavel while another was shot inside the main house.
"I don't know what they want from this family," said Mlamli Mgxada.
Mgxada said the incident happened as they were preparing to bury his wife, Novotile Mgxada, 62, who had been shot and killed last week.
She was to be laid on Saturday.
Neighbours said they were horrified and shocked at the attack.
Seven EC family members gunned down while preparing for murdered wife's funeral
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
