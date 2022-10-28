Road upgrades under way on vital citrus export route
Transport minister launches first leg of project between Sunland and Kirkwood
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 28 October 2022
A R275m road upgrade on the R336 between Addo and Kirkwood will be the first of a series of repairs between Sundays River Valley and Gqeberha to fix the busy citrus export route.
The repairs are part of R2bn set aside by Sanral and the national transport department to fix a network of roads between the city and provincial citrus hub...
