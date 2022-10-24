Police on Sunday confirmed they were investigating their disappearance.
Missing Stellenbosch couple’s car 'found wrecked'
Reporter
Image: SAPS
Police and emergency services on Monday searched a large pit filled with water in which a wreck was discovered matching the description of a vehicle driven by a missing couple in Stellenbosch.
A source confirmed the vehicle matched the description of the maroon Subaru Forester in which Leila Lees, 18, and Ethan Kirkland, 22, were travelling.
They were last seen in the vehicle in the town centre on Friday.
Police on Sunday confirmed they were investigating their disappearance.
“The pair was last seen at an establishment in Stellenbosch at around 5pm driving a maroon Subaru Forester,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.
The large open pit next to Bird Street has been a source of controversy in the town as it posed a potential threat to a neighbouring property.
TimesLIVE has approached police for an update on the search.
This article will be updated when comment is received.
