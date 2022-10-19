Fort Hare joins ranks of world’s top universities

The University of Fort Hare has received a prestigious global accolade by one of the world’s most trusted university ranking agencies.

Recently, the Times Higher Education World University Rankings published its annual report of the world’s top universities for 2023, listing 15 SA institutions among them.

Only two Eastern Cape universities appeared on the rankings this year: the University of Fort Hare (UFH) and Rhodes University.

“We are excited by this achievement, and it marks an important moment in the first year of our renewal programme,” says UFH vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu.

He says the university’s strategic plan is on track and that UFH is reclaiming ground. “Applications to UFH for the 2023 academic year also increased at an unprecedented rate.”

Since its inception in 2004, the Times Higher Education rankings has been assessing university performance to understand the success of higher education institutions around the world, providing trusted performance data on universities for academics, government and industry.