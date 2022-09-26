Tributes are pouring in for Kimon “Kiki” Bisogno, 38, who died in a shark attack in Plettenberg Bay on Sunday, with friends describing her as a “beautiful soul”.
The NGO Ndifuna Ukwazi sent its deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Bisogno, a mother of one and co-owner of a pizzeria in Observatory, Cape Town, with her lifelong partner Diego Milesi.
The yoga practitioner was a volunteer civic activist helping the Observatory community.
The organisation said she helped found the Obs Pasta Kitchen, serving homemade pasta to homeless people once a week. This month it celebrated five years in operation.
She also helped the Rainbow House, a long-term housing programme for people who used to live on the street.
Her goal, the organisation said, quoting Bisogno’s words, was to “develop relationships with the needy and establish how we can help them, not just giving handouts but creating special bonds so ultimately there will be nobody at this pasta kitchen, it will just be a celebration of friends coming to re-meet”.
“Rest in peace Kiki. Thank you for the inspiring work you did. Your presence will be missed.”
Her friends and colleagues are sharing their shock and sadness on social media platforms.
The fatal shark attack was the second in Plettenberg Bay this year after a swimmer, Bruce Wolov, was killed on June 28. The beaches have been closed.
TimesLIVE
Condolences pour in for woman killed by shark in Plettenberg Bay
Journalist
Image: Kimon Bisogno via Facebook
TimesLIVE
